AI Adoption Soars: Gen X, Millennials Embrace Artificial Intelligence In Workplace

A majority of professionals from Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980) and Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are interested in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their daily work, a recent survey has found. The report from LinkedIn India indicates that over 75 per cent of Millennials and 74 per cent of Gen X professionals surveyed believe that AI can help them with mundane tasks, freeing up their time for more engaging responsibilities.

Gen Z embraces AI

The report also notes that 70 per cent of Gen Z professionals (born between 1996 and 2010) are also open to adopting AI in the workplace, reflecting a broader trend of professionals from various generations recognising the potential benefits of AI for productivity and work-life balance.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn India Editorial Lead and Career Expert, commented on the findings, highlighting that it is promising to see Gen X professionals showing enthusiasm for AI similar to Gen Z and Millennials. Professionals across age groups are looking to use AI to boost productivity, tackle work-related challenges, and attain a more fulfilling work-life balance. Notably, the report indicates that professionals of all ages place equal importance on both soft skills and technical skills as they prepare for the future of work.

Work transformation insights

The report is based on research conducted by Censuswide, involving 2,045 Indian workers aged over 18 years, during the period of August 23-29. While some initial reservations were expressed by respondents of all age groups, there is also a sense of excitement, among the respondents, with the majority of Indians stating that they are optimistic that AI will positively transform their careers.

Further insights from the report reveal that 84 per cent of Millennials, 82 per cent of Gen X, and 72 per cent of Gen Z professionals believe that AI can assist them in problem solving and overcoming work-related challenges, even in tasks that seem daunting.

The introduction of AI into their daily tasks is expected to reduce monotony and enhance job satisfaction, ultimately leading to an improved quality of life.

Furthermore, 79 per cent of Millennials and 76 per cent of Gen X professionals believe that the adoption of AI will lead to reduced workloads and an improved work-life balance, with the highest agreement rates across all generations.

Looking ahead, a significant number of Millennials (93 per cent) and Gen X professionals (89 per cent) anticipate that AI will become an integral and nearly invisible part of their work routines within the next five years, according to the report.



(With PTI Inputs)