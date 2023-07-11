The future is AI and there is no AI without semiconductors. India can make it in the business in a decade with persistence and right ecosystem. Senior analyst and an expert on semiconductor industry, Ganesh Ramamoorthy, Managing Vice President, Gartner shared key insights in an in-depth interview with Republic.

Republic: The big subject of discussion today is India’s potentiality as a semiconductor manufacturer. Do you think we are starting late? How long can it take India to get somewhere with manufacturing chips domestically?

Ganesh Ramamoorthy: If we look at the example of other leading economies who have established semiconductor manufacturing, making chips is a long-term game. It has taken Taiwan at least three to four decades to be where they are. Building semiconductor capabilities is not something that can be done in three or five years. To be somewhat established as chip manufacturers, India will require at least 10 to 15 years.

Republic: Do we have the basic infrastructure in place to kick start semiconductor manufacturing in India? What are the key inputs India has to source to support chip-making?

Ganesh Ramamoorthy: We obviously do have the basic infrastructure required to support semiconductor manufacturing, but we do not yet have all the inputs required for supporting the manufacturing. First, semiconductors require heavy power supply, which India has. It requires tremendous amounts of water. Additionally, it requires specialized chemicals, which India will have to source. The most important raw material required for chip-making are silicon wafers. Japan is a global leader in manufacturing silicon wafers. Additionally, semiconductor industry is hugely capital-intensive. Apart from the basic infrastructure, India will have to build its input capabilities in these areas for manufacturing to take off.

Republic: Do you think Vedanta group will be able to live up to its promise of manufacturing chips in India? What factors will ensure its success?

Ganesh Ramamoorthy: For a company which has not been in the semiconductor manufacturing business and is just starting out, it must first put its technological capabilities in place and get the technology licensing deal. Once that is closed, it can go forward with production.

Republic: What are the hindrances according to you on the way of India becoming chip-independent?

Ganesh Ramamoorthy: When India first announced the PMI, Make In India policy, lots of companies came forth to show interest including Tata and Adani groups, but there is some hesitance still in terms of things gaining momentum. There will be many serious investors in India’s semiconductor journey provided they are assured about financial closure and definite financial plans in two years or five years and so on.

Republic: What role is an individual nation's semiconductor capabilities likely to play in matters of geo-politics and alliances in the times to come?

Ganesh Ramamoorthy: Well, if AI is going to become the future of technology, then you need chips because there is no AI without chips. Certainly, semiconductors will hold substantial influence and sway in how nations will come together, how alliances will forge and how resources will be mobilised.

Republic: Is India prepared to jump on to the AI bandwagon? How prepared are we? Do we have necessary skills?

Ganesh Ramamoorthy: To a layperson, AI may seem new, but AI has been around for a long time now. It has become feasible to implement AI because of massive computing and data storage facilities. India already has an amazing number of startups involved in semiconductor design. All the top 15 or 20 leading semiconductor companies of the world be it Intel or Samsung have their design labs in India. We have the IT capabilities and the design capabilities already. The concern is that the demand for skills may outpace supply.

Republic: To sum it up, if India has the right policy, the right partners and the right inputs, it could establish itself as a prominent semiconductor manufacturer in 10 years?

Ganesh Ramamoorthy: Of course India can do it with a good roadmap. Challenges may come and macro events will continue to affect the world, but we can tide it all over and pave the way for long-term capabilities.