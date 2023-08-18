AICTE Collaborates With Jio Institute For Innovative AI Faculty Training

AICTE Jio Institute Collaboration: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has collaborated with the Jio Institute to launch a faculty development programme focussed on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. The collaboration aims to elevate educational standards and drive advancements in these fields.

Jio Institute, known for its expertise in AI and Data Science, will take lead as the host institution for this initiative. The programme, spanning five days, will provide a residential setting for participants to immerse themselves in these technologies.

AI empowering educators

The launch of the programme, scheduled for August 21, 2023, will be carried out in the presence of AICTE Chairperson TG Sitharam, underscoring the significance of this partnership. The programme's central objective is to equip academic leaders and senior faculty members with a deep understanding of AI and Data Science, while also fostering discussions on the ethical implications of deploying AI tools for immersive learning experiences.

Underpinning the initiative is the commitment to offer an elite group of 40 AICTE members, including faculty, an immersive training experience. The curriculum encompasses an array of topics, ranging from Data Visualisation and Natural Language Processing to Time Series Analysis, Optimisation Techniques, Generative AI, Large Language Models, and practical Applications of AI.

Sectoral AI explorations

Taking a comprehensive approach, the programme delves into AI and data sciences' influences across sectors like science, engineering, healthcare, and the liberal arts. By examining these intersections, participants will glean insights into the extensive potential of AI and Data Science.

The programme will also cast a spotlight on emerging opportunities within the evolving technological landscape. By delving into these uncharted territories, participants will uncover avenues for innovation and collaboration that these fields present.