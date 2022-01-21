'Aim For 75 Unicorns To Mark 75th Independence Anniversary': Union Commerce Minister

While launching the 2022 NASSCOM Tech startup report 2022, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Friday, prompted Indian industrialists to achieve the target of 75 Unicorn startups in the weeks left to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Independence.

Stating that India was able to record 43 Unicorns in 45 weeks since the commencement of the Central government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme in March last year, Goyal urged industry players to climb up to 75 Unicorns in the remaining weeks to the 75th Independence Anniversary. He stated that since March 2021, we were celebrating 75 weeks of Independence and till August 15, we shall be able to achieve the 75 Unicorns target.

Aim of 75 Unicorns at 75th Independence Anniversary

"We have added 43 unicorns in 45 weeks, since the start of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on 12th March 2021. Let us aim for at least 75 unicorns in these 75 weeks to 75th Anniversary of Independence," Union Minister Goyal said.

Lauding Indian startups, Goyal said that India has acquired global fame in the startup landscape. He also praised Indian startups for their remarkable performance in 2021 and called it the year when Indian based firms delivered promises despite being overshadowed by the COVID pandemic.

"India has now become the hallmark of a trailblazer & is leaving its mark on the global startup landscape. Investments received by Indian startups overshadowed pre-pandemic highs. 2021 will be remembered as the year Indian start-ups delivered on their promise, fearlessly chasing opportunities across verticals - Edtech, HealthTech & AgriTech amongst others," the Union Commerce and Industry minister said.

India at 100 will be a 'Startup Nation': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal apprised that India's export services alone reached beyond $178 billion during April-December 2021, even as the COVID-19 continued to batter the global economy. Motivating young startups and aspiring industrialists, Goyal asserted that the coming financial year will be a breakthrough for the country and the startup landscape will further escalate to reach heights in 2022. He added that India at 100 years of independence will be known as a 'startup nation.'

"While 2021 was a year in which we defied all odds, 2022 will be the breakthrough year which will unlock the country's exponential value. 'India at 100' will be renowned as a Startup Nation. But as PM Modi said in his speech- the "Amrit Kaal," the coming 25 years - are the period of utmost hard work, sacrifice and Tapasya," Goyal said.

The Union Commerce Minister further added the development of the startup sector has happened exponentially over the last six years after the launch of the Startup India programme by the PM Modi-led Central government. According to Goyal, the government has taken several efforts to support the startup environment. The initiatives include removing 'Angel tax' issues, simplifying tax procedures, and permitting self-certification and self-regulation. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared January 16 as National Startup Day.

