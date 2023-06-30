Air Fares Cut Up To 74% Amid Intervention By Civil Aviation Ministry

Air fares have been slashed again, twice within a month, bringing the much awaited respite for travellers amid strict monitoring of fares by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The need for monitoring air fares by Scindia arose after fares of various airlines on multiple routes skyrocketed post Covid-19.

Acting swiftly, the ministry for civil aviation intervened and convened a meeting with airlines' advisory group on June 6 where a resolution was passed to monitor and reduce the fares.

This resulted in deduction in air travel prices by 14 per cent to 61 per cent. The announcement was made by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 8.

The prices have been further reduced between the range of 5 per cent to 74 per cent depending on various flight routes.

The air fares that have been slashed today are for economy class.

Scindia in the past had observed that the role of the Aviation Ministry is that of a facilitator, not of a regulator. He chaired the high-level meeting of an advisory group which had asked the airlines to self-regulate airfares and maintain reasonable price levels.

He had also urged the airlines to devise a mechanism to ensure affordable airfares amid a surge in air ticket prices, particularly on specific routes that were handled by Go First.

Airfares are deregulated following the current regulatory regime.

“A mechanism should be devised by airlines to ensure reasonable pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) and the same would be monitored by the Directorate General of DGCA,” the ministry had said in a statement.