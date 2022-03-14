Air India Board Announces Tata Sons Chief N Chandrasekaran As Chairman Of Airlines

The Air India board, on Monday, March 14 announced Tata Sons Chief, N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Air India. In another appointment, the former CMD of General Insurance Corporation (GIC), Alice Geevarghese Vaidyan has also been inducted into the Air India board as an Independent Director, ANI reported. On Monday, Chandrasekaran personally headed to the airline’s headquarters in Delhi to review the carrier’s revival path.

N Chandrasekaran officially appointed as the Chairman of Air India

J R D Tata was the Chairman of Air India, decades after the nationalisation, until 1978 when he was moved by the Morarji Desai Government. He was reappointed as the Chairman again by the Indira Gandhi-led Government in 1986-87 till early 1990. After 32 years, the 'Maharaja' has landed back on the turf of the Tata Group waiting for an overhaul. Chandrasekaran's priority as a Chairman is to get a professional CEO for the airline. Officials have said that the new CEO will focus on upgrading Air India’s fleet to expand both domestic and international network. Tata group had previously announced Turkey's Ilker Ayci as the chief executive of Air India, but that appointment was opposed in India. Thus, after security issues were raised, the former Turkish Airlines Chairman, Ilker Ayci, resigned from his position as the CEO.

N Chandrasekaran re-appointed for five years as Chairman of Tata Sons

N Chandrasekaran, in February 2022, was re-appointed, for five years as the Chairman of Tata Sons. Chandrasekaran had earlier highlighted four key areas, where Air India will focus to gain a competitive position in the Indian aviation market - "These are providing best in class customer service, making it the most technologically advanced airline in the world, upgrading and modernising the fleet and hospitality, both in-flight and off-flight," according to PTI.

Air India, Air India Express and AI-SATS together have around 15,000 employees. Air India has 12,000 employees and out of them, 8,000 are permanent ones. Air India had a total debt of 61,562 crore as on August 31, 2021. The Tata Group absorbed 15,300 crore of the total debt and the rest 75% was transferred to a special purpose vehicle, AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL). The appointment of N Chandrasekaran precedes the Government's resumption of international flights from March 27.