Air India Collaborates With AccesRail For Intermodal Travel To Over 100 European Cities

Air India AccesRail collaboration: Air India has established an intermodal interline agreement with AccesRail, aimed at enhancing travel options for Air India passengers across Europe, including providing connectivity to smaller European cities that do not have airports. Through this agreement, Air India travellers, with a single intermodal ticket, can access on-ground train and bus connections to over 100 cities and towns in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, and the United Kingdom. These destinations would be accessible through their European gateways of Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Milan, and Vienna.



Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said in a press statement, "The expansion of our global network is one of our key priorities in the ongoing, comprehensive transformation of Air India. This partnership with AccesRail not only helps us provide our guests easy access to an extended network of destinations across Europe but also bridges the gaps in connectivity between India and Europe."

Which does the intermodal ticket system cover?

AccesRail has an extensive network of rail and bus operators. Through Air India's partnership with AccesRail, travellers would be able to access Avanti West Coast (UK), Great Western Railways (UK), London North Eastern Railways (UK), National Express (UK), Trenitalia (Italy), ÖBB Austrian Railways (Austria), SNCB Belgian Railways, and Thalys (Netherlands/Belgium). AccesRail, an IATA travel partner, operates under its own designator code (9B), making it possible for intermodal journeys to be undertaken on a single ticket.

Currently, intermodal tickets with Air India are available for booking through travel agents globally. The airline also plans to extend the facility to its own sales channels progressively.