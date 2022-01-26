Air India Disinvestment: Airline Likely To Be Handed Over To Tata Group On January 27

Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata group by the Central government on Thursday, around 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate, officials told news agency PTI. Tata had won the bid to acquire the airline last year for Rs 18,000 crore.

The Centre had sold Air India to Talance Pvt Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Group's holding company, on October 8, 2021, for Rs 18,000 crore. Talance was up against Spicejet Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh-led consortium who had placed a bid for Rs 15,110 crore. The government had set a reserved price of Rs 12,906 crore for the airline.

Meanwhile, two unions of pilots - Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) - on Monday had warned Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Dev Dutt of legal consequences as "multiple deductions and recoveries have been projected" on the dues owed to pilots.

"This recovery exercise is entirely illegal, and we demand that this anomaly is rectified and the amount due is repaid with immediate effect," the letter sent by the two unions said.

Moreover, two other unions are against the national carrier's January 20 order to check grooming and measure the BMI (body mass index) of cabin crew members before boarding. These unions have written to Dutt opposing the move on the grounds that it is in violation of rules set by aviation regulator DGCA, and that it is dehumanising.

According to the deal, Tata group will get a 100% stake in the airline and Air India Express. The conglomerate will also get a 50% stake in Air India SATS, which is the ground handing arm of the airline.

While this is the Indian government's first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline in Tata's portfolio as it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Tata SIA Airlines Limited (Vistara), a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Shutterstock/PTI