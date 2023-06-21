Air India Express Launches In-flight Dining Brand Gourmair

Air India Express (AIXL) has announced the introduction of Gourmair, an in-flight dining brand, offering a range of meals and snacks to cater to different culinary preferences. Commencing from Thursday, June 22, 2023, Air India Express passengers will be able to pre-book Gourmair hot meals through airindiaexpress.com, the co-branded website.

Gourmair has partnered with renowned flight kitchens in India, Singapore and the UAE to ensure that every meal served on board meets the highest standards of quality, hygiene and flavour. Gourmair is already available on AirAsia India's domestic flights.

The revamped Food and Beverage (FnB) menu offers a wide selection of choices, catering to different dietary preferences. Gourmair offers vegetarian, eggetarian, non-vegetarian, vegan, jain and pescatarian meals to accommodate a wide range of taste preferences.

While expressing his commitment to delivering an exceptional culinary experience, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express and AirAsia India, stated, "We strive to set new benchmarks for in-flight dining by delivering an exceptional culinary experience that aligns with our commitment to providing our guests with value-for-money services."

Domestic travellers may pre-book their meals 12 hours before their flight departs, while passengers travelling on international flights can pre-book their meals 24 hours prior to departure, through the unified customer interface on airindiaexpress.com. With the launch of Gourmair, complimentary snack boxes will be replaced by a longer buy-on-board menu, giving customers the option to improve their dining experience.

Air India Express organised an exclusive food tasting event in partnership with Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to mark the launch of Gourmair. At the event, more than 800 passengers got the chance to experience the flavours and variety of the new Gourmair menu at the departure terminal