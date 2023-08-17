Air India Offers 96-hour Network-wide Sale On Select Domestic And International Routes 

Air India, on Thursday, unveiled a 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network. This move is aimed at allowing travellers to plan their upcoming trips at discounted fares, the company said in a statement.

The bookings are open from today, August 17, and will end at 11:59 pm on August 20, for travel between September 1 and October 31, 2023 on select domestic and international routes.

The one-way fare, on domestic routes, starts from Rs 1,470 for Economy, and Rs 10,130 for Business Class. Similar deals are available for select international routes, the company added.

Furthermore, Air India claims that the bookings made under the sale via the company’s website and mobile app will be free of convenience fee (zero convenience fees). Air India’s Flying Returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets, it added.

The bookings can also be made via authorised travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with the direct channel bookings, under the sale.

Air India pointed out that the seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Earlier this month, Air India unveiled its new brand identity, 'The Vista', inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies "limitless possibilities" and a new aircraft livery, nearly one-and-a-half years after Tata Group started piloting the carrier.

At the beginning of the month, the airline expanded and enhanced its network of lounges across airports in India and at all overseas destinations. After Tata Sons' takeover of Air India in 2022, the carrier has formulated a five-year transformation plan called Vihaan.ai.

Founded by JRD Tata, Air India has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf.