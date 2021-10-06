Air India Pilots' Union Writes To Top Management; Demands 'pay Cut Reversal'

Air India pilots union has written to the top management of the airline seeking reversal of pay cuts that were imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. They said that the 'disproportionate' pay cuts they are receiving for the last 18 months should be rolled back. They urged the national carrier to reinstate their "rightful wage structure".

The Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) in a statement said,

"With the advent of the pandemic, our layover sustenance allowance was drastically cut to approximately one-third of its original sum resulting in a 60% — 70% cut. Furthermore, our flying allowance was cut by 40%. This was only in theory. In practice, this cut surmounted to 70% to 80% due to the significant reduction in the number of flying hours allotted to each pilot."

The pilots union alleged that their total emoluments have been reduced by more than 60% as compared to the airline's rest of the workforce who are working from home with a 'gentle pay cut' of 10%.

The union also criticised the company's decision to retract the "full board" facility i.e three meals provided to pilots during domestic and international layovers.

"Do note the irony of the situation wherein the company at one end believes that the threat of Covid is subsiding, and yet acts otherwise when it comes to restoring our rightful pay," they said.

Concluding the letter, the pilots union stated,

"Eighteen months along, we once again highlight that the pay cut has been disproportionately implemented upon pilots. It is shameful in spite of our continuous support and with the steady recovery of the aviation industry our pay scales continue to be held back and basic facilities continue to be withdrawn. "Our members have endured extreme hardship due to the unfair pay cut and as the economy and the aviation industry continue to recover it is becoming more and more difficult to sustain one's self leading to a state of desperation."

Air India disinvestment

The government is in the last stages of Air India disinvestment. The ministerial committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet in the coming days to clear the winning bid for Air India. According to reports, the Tata group is believed to be the front runner and an official announcement is likely after the committee's approval.