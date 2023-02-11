Air India Places Historic Order Of 500 Aircrafts Worth $100 Bn With Airbus And Boeing

In one of the biggest purchases of aircraft by any Indian civil airline company, the Tata-owned Air India will place an order of about 500 aircrafts to Airbus and Boeing, as per news reports.

Apart from aircrafts, the Tata-owned airline will also buy engines from the original equipment manufacturers for these aircrafts, the news report added. Notably, the Tatas on January 27 had said a historic order for aircraft is getting finalised and is in the offing.

‘Finalising a historic order’

Notably, the development comes in the backdrop of the ongoing merger of erstwhile AirAsia India into Air India Express and that of Vistara into Air India. The integrated Air India is targeting to capture over 30 per cent market share on both the national and international routes.

On completing one year of taking over Air India, the airline's chief Campbell Wilson in a communication to employees on January 27 said the company is "finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth," and has added more than 1,200 professionals across key functions to upgrade capabilities.

Air India has ordered Aircrafts worth over $150 billion, as per the list price of the ordered aircrafts - 220 Boeings and 210 Airbus, according to reports. These include 400 single aisles 210 Airbus A320 neo family and 190 Boeing 737 Max.

Air India transformation plan: Vihaan.AI

Air India under a major overhaul plan for the airline launched Vihaan.AI to be rolled out over the next five years and has taken various measures, including committing USD 400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.

In the message the CEO Wilson, mentioned the financial performance of the company and said Air India’s total operating aircraft increased 27 per cent in the last one year; 16 new international routes have been either launched or announced, average daily revenue has doubled and manpower at its call centre has been more than doubled, among other initiatives.