Air India Says Purchase Of Aircraft Parts Worth Over 10 Lakh To Be Done Only With Govt Nod

Air India announced on Sunday that new aircraft parts worth more than 10 lakh rupees and non-aviation parts worth more than 5 lakh rupees will now be bought only with the authorization of the Director Finance or Executive Director Finance. Furthermore, the airline specified in an order that any repair of aircraft parts costing more than ten lakh rupees must first be approved by the Executive Director of Engineering. After Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal declared that the airline's disinvestment exercise is anticipated to be completed within the next 10 weeks and that only required revenue and capital expenses should be carried out till then.

Air India's Director, Finance, Vinod Hejmadi issued this directive. Bansal also serves as Air India's Chairman and Managing Director. According to the airline's order, "procurement of new aircraft parts" and "procurement of non-aircraft parts" costing more than ten lakh rupees shall be done only after "Director Finance or Executive Director Finance" has given his approval.

Air India announces procurement of expensive parts to be done post-approval of senior officials

"All other contracts valuing under ₹10 lakhs would be issued with the approval of regional MM (Materials Management) Head," the order which has been accessed by PTI stated.

Procurement approval slabs for aircraft and non-aircraft parts

On October 8, the government declared that Talace Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, had won the auction to buy debt-ridden Air India by outbidding a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh with a bid of Rs 18,000 crore. According to the airline's order, "repair of aircraft components" costing more than 10 lakh rupees must be approved by the Executive Director of Engineering. "All other contracts valuing under ₹5 lakh would be issued with the approval of regional engineering head," it added.

Any procurement order or service order issued by another department that costs between 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh must be approved by the regional finance head, according to the regulation. "No long-term contract would be entered into by any department of air India," it stated. It was stated that no capital expenditure activities at Air India will be carried out without the authorization of the Director Finance or Executive Director Finance. "In case of contractual requirements, the contracts would only be entered into for their tenure and validity up to March 2022 only after considering the quantity in stock," it mentioned. Contracts that are about to expire may be renewed until March 2022 at the same pricing, terms, and conditions, according to the statement.

Tata Group acquiring Air India

Tata put a winning bid of 18,000 crores to re-acquire the airline more than 65 years after it handed control to the government, marking the government's third attempt to get rid of the decade-long loss-making airline. Tata would assume roughly Rs 15,300 crore of Air India's debt, with the government transferring the balance of the debt, totalling over Rs 45,000 crore, to a holding company, along with the flag carrier's land and building assets.

