Air India Seeks To Re-hire Retired Pilots; Offers Commander Post For Five Years

In a recent development, Tata Group-owned Air India is now offering to re-hire pilots post their retirement. According to internal communication, the company is offering to re-hire pilots as commanders for a five-year period after their retirement. The move comes as the carrier rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, including the cabin crew.

Post its recent acquisition, Air India is now looking for stability in operations amid talks of acquiring 300 single-aisle planes. The national flyer is now considering re-hiring retiring pilots as commanders for a period of five years. According to a senior official, the airline has sought the consent of retired pilots for such a job. “The communication has been sent to the pilots who retired up to three years back”, the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

"We are pleased to inform you are being considered for the post-retirement contract as commander in Air India for a period of 5 years or till you attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier," Air India Deputy General Manager for Personnel, Vikas Gupta, said in an internal mail, PTI reported. "During the period of the post-retirement contract, you will be paid the remuneration and flying allowances, as admissible, as per the policy of Air India to such appointments," Gupta added.

Air India pilots called back for work

Air India’s newest move comes as the full-service carrier rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, including cabin crew, and began recruitment of fresh blood in the once-state-controlled carrier. It is pertinent to note that pilots are the most-expensive asset for an airline and get paid the highest compared to other roles. The Tata-owned flyer is looking to smoothen its operations with the help of former pilots at its service as the shortage of trained pilots remains an issue in the domestic aviation industry.

According to the mail cited by PTI, interested pilots have been asked to submit their details along with written consent by June 23. Tata Group, which took control of Air India on January 27 this year after successfully winning the bid for the airline in October last year, looks to strengthen the airline’s functioning in the coming years with such moves. It is also noteworthy that the retirement age for pilots in Air India is 58 while pilots at other private airlines fly until the age of 65 years.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: Unsplash)