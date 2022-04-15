Air India To Restore Pre-COVID Salaries Of Pilots And Cabin Crews In Phased Manner: Report

Within three months of gaining control of Air India, Tata Group has initiated the process of restoring the salaries of pilots and cabin crews to the pre-COVID levels as air traffic increases. According to the news agency, ANI, salaries and allowances of Air India pilots and cabin crews were slashed sharply after the novel COVID-19 pandemic impacted the airline's business.

In an organizational announcement on Friday, Air India stated, "As the hope of a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the Aviation Sector takes off once again with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner."

Notably, the revised salaries will come into effect starting April 1, 2022, and employee salaries will be restored by almost 75% as compared to the levels prior to COVID pandemic. Air India has restored 20% of the flying allowance for pilots. It was slashed by 35% after the pandemic struck. Special pay for pilots and wide-body allowances, which were cut by 40% during the pandemic, has now been restored by 25%.

For cabin crew, the flying allowance has been restored by 10%. It was cut by 15%. The wide-body allowance, which was cut by 20%, has been restored to 5% in the current phase. The organizational announcement letter signed by Amrita Sharan, Director (Personnel), Air India, noted that the salaries would be reviewed further as performance improves in the coming months.

For pilots and cabin crew, international layover allowance and domestic layover allowance wherever applicable, remain unchanged and rates applicable in March 2022 will continue to be applicable, Sharan said in the organizational announcement letter.

Tata Group takes over Air India

In a landmark development that took place on October 8, 2021, the Centre had sold Air India to a subsidiary of the Tata Group, Talace Private Limited, for Rs 18,000 crore. This took place following a competitive bidding process. It was learned that about Rs 2,700 crores will be paid to the government and the rest will be Air India's debt that the new entity will take.

With inputs: ANI