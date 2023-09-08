Air India Working To Get Overseas Competition Regulators' Nod For Vistara Merger: CEO

Air India-Vistara merger: Air India, having recently obtained approval for the Vistara merger from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), is now focusing on gaining clearance from competition regulators in other jurisdictions, including Singapore, according to the airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson. The Tata Group, which is in the process of consolidating four airlines into two, acquired Air India and Air India Express from the government in January of the previous year.

Need for additional approvals

The CCI's approval marks a crucial step towards the integration of Tata Airlines. However, Campbell emphasised the need for additional approvals before proceeding fully. He stated that the company is actively working towards this goal.

"We also need approval from the competition regulators in some other jurisdictions, including Singapore, before we can fully press the accelerator," Wilson said, adding, "We are working toward this end."

At the same time, preparations are underway for an integration that is poised to strengthen the future airline group substantially. Furthermore, Wilson highlighted the ongoing efforts to address a backlog of over 600 legal cases against Air India, some of which have been pending for over 15 years. About a quarter of these cases have already been resolved amicably, and the team continues to work through the remainder.

Alongside the Vistara merger, Tata Group is also in the process of merging its low-cost subsidiary AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with the international budget carrier Air India Express.

(With PTI Inputs)