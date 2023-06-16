Air India’s Airbus A321neo: What We Know So Far

Air India has begun revenue services on its first Airbus A321neo aircraft two months after acquiring it. The airline already has 9 Airbus A320-200s and 27 Airbus A320neo, including 14 A321 of an earlier generation. The aircraft is a tribute to the Chairman Emeritus of the TATA group, Ratan Tata and hence the registration VT-RTD.

VT-RTD ran five sectors on the congested Delhi-Mumbai sectors on June 11 and 12. Air India has been using the plane on domestic flights to key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Chennai, as per information from Flightradar24.

VT-RTD first flight (Image Credit: Flightradar 24)

Air India has taken delivery of 4 A321neos

Air India owns four A321neo aircraft. Deliveries of the first (VT-RTD), second (VT-RTC), third (VT-RTB), and fourth (VT-RTE) occurred on March 23, March 28, March 29, and May 16, respectively. CFM LEAP 1A engines power all four aircraft.

However, these aircraft are not part of the Airbus and Boeing deal. In February, the flag carrier of India made a record order of 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. 250 of these, including 140 A320neos and 70 A321neos, made up the Airbus portion.

To expand operations and diversify its fleet portfolio, Air India took the opportunity of the economic sanctions that hit Russia due to its war in Ukraine and leased over 35 aircraft which were previously marked for Russian carriers.

Rapid advancement of Air India’s fleet

The TATA-owned carrier is spending millions in capital to purchase aircraft keeping in periphery short and long-term business and infrastructure goals. The carrier will increase its fleet by 50 narrowbody and 19 widebody aircraft, including the new Airbus A350s as part of its enormous contract with Airbus.

The carrier also wants to add A320s more swiftly and is negotiating with Airbus for quicker delivery. Numerous narrowbodies were scheduled to be delivered by the aircraft manufacturer to Go First, but with the airline's future looking bleak, Air India and other Indian carriers are eager to acquire those aircraft.

Tata is merging Vistara with Air India as a full-service carrier (FSC) and Air Asia India (AIX) with Air India's low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express (IX). Vistara is jointly run by Air India (AI) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) in a 51:49 partnership between the TATAs and SIA.