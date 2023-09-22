Air Passenger Traffic Surge In 2023 Shows Industry’s Resilience: Civil Aviation Ministry

Domestic aviation industry: There has been a significant surge in the passenger traffic between January 1 and August 31 this year, a statement by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has said. During this period, domestic airlines carried nearly 11.91 lakh passengers, recording an increase of 38.27 per cent as compared to the same period in 2022. In August, this figure stood at over 1.48 crore passengers, marking an increase of 23.13 per cent as compared to July.

The ministry said that this growth is the reflection of the resilience of the Indian aviation industry, as it shows the recovery in the sector from the pandemic-posed challenges.

DGCA data shows that in August, scheduled domestic airlines saw an overall cancellation rate of 0.65 per cent, while 288 passenger-related complaints were received by these airlines, translating to an overall complaint rate of about 0.23 complaints per 10,000 passengers. The ministry said that this low rate of complaint and cancellation shows the industry’s efforts towards prioritising customer satisfaction, while also providing efficient as well as reliable services to passengers.

Appreciating the growth in the sector, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said that the continued growth shows the collective efforts made by airports, airlines, as well as the ministry to offer passengers with a safe, efficient, as well as customer-centric aviation ecosystem. “The aviation industry remains committed to ensuring passenger safety and comfort while adapting to evolving travel demands and regulations. As air travel continues to recover, domestic airlines are poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating economic growth and connectivity across India,” the statement cited Scindia as saying.