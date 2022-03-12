Airbnb To Open Technology Hub In Bengaluru, Says 'India An Incredibly Important Market'

Online accommodation platform Airbnb on Saturday, March 12, announced the opening of a new technology hub in Bengaluru to help it serve its "global community".

The Bengaluru technology hub will aim to create local, skilled jobs, with plans for the centre to cater to a few hundred people in the initial phases, followed by an expanded footprint in the future, the company said in a statement.

"India is an incredibly important market for Airbnb. The opening of this technology hub will further our ongoing investment in the nation and is testament to our long-term vision for growing our business locally into the future," Airbnb Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blecharczyk said.

He further said, "The tech hub we're announcing today will bolster our ability to serve our global community, while also providing fresh opportunities for talented local engineers and tech specialists."

Airbnb Chief Technology Officer Ari Balogh said the new Bengaluru hub will enable the company to work with "some of the brightest tech talent in India while allowing Airbnb to continue to evolve our technical foundations and build truly exceptional experiences for guests and hosts on the platform."

The opening of this new technology hub will provide jobs and career growth for talented locals, while also contributing to the region's burgeoning reputation as a tech centre of excellence, Airbnb General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Amanpreet Bajaj said.