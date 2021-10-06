Airtel & Ericsson conduct India's First Rural 5G Network Trial; Demonstrates Serious Speed

Telecom major Airtel along with Ericsson has conducted India’s first 5G network demonstration in a rural setup on Tuesday. The trial was said to be successful as per the press release issued by Ericsson. The trial was conducted at the outskirts of Delhi- NCR, in the Bhaipur Bramanan village. During the demonstration, the potential of use a 5G spectrum was analysed. The 5G spectrum was allocated to Airtel telecommunication by the department of telecommunication.

As per the press release, the trial displays an imminent potential that is offered by the 5G range of network. Ericsson emphasised that the use of the 5G network will provide solutions to bridge the digital divide by enabling access to high-speed internet. The high-speed network can be provided to people even in the backward regions by using solutions such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, the companies have asserted.

“Having demonstrated India's first 5G network and first 5G cloud gaming experience, Airtel is proud to have also conducted the nation's first 5G trial in a rural geography,” said Randeep Singh Sekhon, Airtel CTO.

"When it comes to bringing broadband coverage to the last mile through cases like FWA, 5G will be a transformational technology that will contribute to a more inclusive digital economy. Through collaborations like the one with Ericsson, Airtel will continue to remain at the forefront of 5G technology and introduce more India-relevant use cases," he added

Results of the trial:

The demonstration of over 200 Mbps throughput on a 3GPP-compliant 5G FWA device at a distance of over 10 kilometres from the location was the highlight of the testing, the press release stated. This resulted in a 20-kilometre inter-site coverage (between two 5G stations), allowing high-speed broadband coverage to be provided even in the most remote of locations. Even a commercially available 3GPP-based 5G smartphone was able to connect to the 5G test network and record speeds of 100+ Mbps at a distance of over 10 kilometres from the facility as part of the testing.

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson collaborated in the recent months to test enhanced speeds of more than 1GBPS, on a real 5G network. They had put up a test of the same at Cyber Hub in Gurgaon utilising Bharti's 3500 MHz trial spectrum.

Image: PTI