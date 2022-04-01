Airtel Launches New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Free Amazon Prime Video Trial; Read

Airtel on Friday launched two new prepaid plans for its users. The plans are priced at Rs. 296 and Rs. 310 and offer high speed 4G data alongside SMS and call benefits. These plans also bundle a free trial of several services including Amazon Prime Video, Apollo 24/7 and more. Keep reading to know more about the daily data, validity and other benefits of the new Airtel prepaid recharge plans.

Airtel's new prepaid plans

One of the two Airtel prepaid plans launched - the Rs. 296 plan - comes with 25GB of 5G data. Additionally, this plan offers 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, a content streaming service. Apart from this, services like Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy Class, cashback on Fastag and Wynk Music are a part of the bundled service. This plan has a validity of 30 days.

The other - Rs. 310 prepaid plan - offers 2GB of 4G data per day. Additionally, this plan offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and a free trial of all the services mentioned above. Further, this also has a validity of 30 days.

On a related topic, IPL 2022 has begun and millions of users around the country tune in daily to watch their favourite teams battle each other in a 20 over showdown. Traditionally, IPL was watched by users on their televisions with subscriptions from a D2H service but with the recent shift of broadcasting patterns and users' preference for viewing content on their smartphones, a significant portion of viewers log in with their mobile devices. Here is a list of all the recharge plans from Airtel that come with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar