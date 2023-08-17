Airtel Payments Bank Reports 41% Revenue Growth To Rs 400 Crore

Airtel Payments Bank has reported 41 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, reaching Rs 400 crore in the first quarter ending on June 30, 2023.

The unlisted entity under the Bharti Group stated that its profit increased by 143 per cent year-on-year, without revealing the specific figure.

Q1 revenue

In a statement, Airtel Payments Bank said that its revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 was a record achievement, with the unlisted entity having clocked a quarterly revenue growth of Rs 400 crore for the first time.

Airtel Payments Bank also highlighted its expansion and progress, with customer deposits reaching Rs 1,922 crore. The bank now boasts 5.54 crore monthly transacting users, an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 2.38 lakh crore, and an annual revenue of over Rs 1,600 crore.

What led to the rise in revenue?

Anubrata Biswas, the MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, attributed the surge in revenues to the brand's reliability, innovative product offerings, a widespread distribution network, and advanced technology.

"For the first time, our revenues have surged to Rs 400 crore. Our brand's reliability and cutting-edge product offerings, combined with an unparalleled distribution network and advanced technology, have positioned us favourably to continue accelerating our expansion," Biswas said.

The bank's platforms handle over 700 crore annualised transactions, and it maintains partnerships with more than 3,000 corporate entities. Additionally, Airtel Payments Bank operates an extensive network of 5 lakh banking points across India.

(With PTI inputs)