Akasa Air Announces Internal Upgrade Of First Batch Of Pilots

Akasa Air pilot training programme: India’s youngest airline Akasa Air on Friday announced that its first batch of pilots to have successfully completed their command upgrade training has graduated. The airline announced that First Officer Shantanu Patil and First Officer Rahul Sinha are the pilots who have undergone this training and have now become pilots in command, graduating to the post of Captains.

According to the airline, the pilot training programme at Akasa Air is comprehensive, including mentoring as well as professional guidance, while being committed to cultivating the next generation of pilots who are equipped and competent to meet the dynamic requirements that come with the aviation industry.

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Akasa Air said, “We are immensely proud to celebrate our first batch of pilots who have successfully transitioned to the role of Captains through our internal upgrade program. A first of many more to come, this momentous occasion is not just a testament to the rigorous and disciplined training undertaken by our pilots but also demonstrates their dedication and resilience which are integral characteristics for a career in aviation. At Akasa Air, we firmly believe that investing in our people is key to our success and to providing our passengers with a world-class travel experience.”

The CEO also revealed that over the next one year, the airline is planning to upgrade between 40 to 50 Captains, adding, “Our goal is to build an aviation workforce fit for the future - by offering sustainable, open and inclusive opportunities for anybody looking for a career in the industry.”

Akasa Air, which commenced operations in August last year, made waves right from the start. Backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the airline had invested in the Akasa Air Learning Academy at Gurugram even before its operations began, and since then, has opened two more centres of excellence in Gurugram and Bengaluru.