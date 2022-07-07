Akasa Air Gets Airline License From DGCA; To Start Operating Flights From July End

In a significant development for the Indian aviation sector, Akasa Air got its airline licence from the DGCA to begin operations. The airline promoted by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will kick-off services by July end. It will be interesting to see how the new airline will navigate the highly competitive and regulated Indian aviation space.

The airline had launched the first look of its crew-Uniform on Monday, July 4, and said the airline will focus on providing the best possible comfort over their busy flight schedules. Akasa Air received the first delivery of the Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in India on June 21.

We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 7, 2022

Akasa Air to launch operations by July-end

Following the government’s initiative to usher in a new era of digitisation, Akasa Air is the first airline whose end-to-end AOC process was conducted using the government’s progressive eGCA digital platform. The process concluded with the airline having successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of the country’s aviation regulator.

Commenting on the significant milestone, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline”.