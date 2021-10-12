Akasa Air Gets Center's Nod: Know All About Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's New Airline

In a noteworthy development, on October 12 the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that it has granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed aviation venture SNV Aviation with the airline brand Akasa Air. The country's upcoming low-cost air carrier is set to launch in the summer of 2022 wherein, apart from the prominent business magnate, two other aviation heavyweights are associated as the brand will be co-promoted by the former CEO at Jet Airways, Vinay Dube and the ex-CEO of IndiGo, Aditya Ghosh.

Centre gives nod to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's venture 'Akasa Air'

Reports suggest that Jhunjhunwala invested Rs 247.5 crore in the venture along with the founders of investment fund New Horizon. While the airline continues to work with regulatory authorities to comply with all pre-requisites before the launch, Dubey, who is inducted as chief executive officer, said, "We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC."

'Akasa Air aims to be most dependable, affordable & greenest airline'

In the statement of the Akasa management, the entity vouched the airline will be launch with intentions to top list as 'nations most dependable, affordable and greenest airline."

"Akasa Air will serve all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds with warmth, inclusiveness and respect," Dube was quoted as saying.

As we await Akasa Air's launch in 2022, here's all you need to know: