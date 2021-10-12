Akasa Air Gets Center's Nod: Know All About Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's New Airline

In a noteworthy development, on October 12 the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that it has granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed aviation venture SNV Aviation with the airline brand Akasa Air. The country's upcoming low-cost air carrier is set to launch in the summer of 2022 wherein, apart from the prominent business magnate, two other aviation heavyweights are associated as the brand will be co-promoted by the former CEO at Jet Airways, Vinay Dube and the ex-CEO of IndiGo, Aditya Ghosh.
Centre gives nod to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's venture 'Akasa Air'
Reports suggest that Jhunjhunwala invested Rs 247.5 crore in the venture along with the founders of investment fund New Horizon. While the airline continues to work with regulatory authorities to comply with all pre-requisites before the launch, Dubey, who is inducted as chief executive officer, said, "We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC."
'Akasa Air aims to be most dependable, affordable & greenest airline'
In the statement of the Akasa management, the entity vouched the airline will be launch with intentions to top list as 'nations most dependable, affordable and greenest airline."
"Akasa Air will serve all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds with warmth, inclusiveness and respect," Dube was quoted as saying.
As we await Akasa Air's launch in 2022, here's all you need to know:
- As per reports, Jhunjhunwala plans to possess nearly 70 aircraft within four years while SNV Aviation is already in talks with Boeing and Airbus for securing aircraft. Akasa management is in talks with the US to procure Boeing's B737 Max crafts.
- The CCO of the European plan manufacturer Airbus, Christian Scerer, spoke to PTI and indicated his company's talks with Akasa management in a bid to procure aircraft.
- While Vinay Dube will be the CEO of Akasa Air, Praveen Iyer, a former employee of Jet Airways, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer. Further, Neelu Khatri, former president of Honeywell Business, has been appointed as head of corporate affairs, on the other hand, Akasa's Chief Financial Officer will be the former manager of IndiGo's treasury and investor relations, Ankur Goel.
- Hereafter, the upcoming low-cost indigenous airline is set to receive the Air Operator's Permit from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
- Stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as 'India's Warren Buffet', will hold a 40% share in the entity.
- Under the ULCC (ultra-low-cost carriers) business model, the airline scraps amenities that are usually associated with a full-service airline such as, seat selection, food and beverages, etc. In a ULCC model, there is scrapping off services like checked-in baggage, cabin baggage, etc.
- Unlike LCCs, the ULCC airlines focus on minimal costs to ensure profitability.