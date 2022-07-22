Akasa Air To Operate 1st Flight On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route On August 7; Opens Ticket Sales

Airline Akasa Air will launch its commercial flight operations on August 7 by operating its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the new airline company informed on Friday. The airline released a statement stating that it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13, as per PTI.

Be the first to fly Akasa Air.

Book on https://t.co/T1AycoDR3T or download our app on Play Store, now! pic.twitter.com/DhtHfX7yGw — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 22, 2022

The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one's delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said, “We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft. We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," he added.

Akasa Air gets airline license from DGCA

On July 7, Akasa Air got its airline licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). With the DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft

Following the government’s initiative to usher in a new era of digitisation, Akasa Air is the first airline whose end-to-end AOC process was conducted using the government’s progressive eGCA digital platform. The process concluded with the airline has successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of the country’s aviation regulator.

Commenting on the significant milestone, Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline”.

The airline had launched the first look of its crew uniform on Monday, July 4, and said the airline will focus on providing the best possible comfort over their busy flight schedules. Akasa Air received the first delivery of the Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in India on June 21.

#AkasaCrewLook | Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun.

Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first. Read More: https://t.co/aAmFbywJIa pic.twitter.com/T9jmztMNb7 — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 4, 2022

(With agency inputs, Image: @AkasaAir/Twitter)