Akasa Air Unveils Eco-friendly Crew Uniform With Jackets, Sneakers; Jet Airways CEO Reacts

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, on Monday revealed the first look of its airline crew members and the Internet reacted to the same. Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the airline introduced the 'formal yet cool' uniform featuring youthful and contemporary designs with colours that look warm, friendly, and happy.

As shared by the Indian airline, the crew members will be seen donning custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers which would further enhance the comfort of the members. Unveiling the brand new look, Akasa Air tweeted, "Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun. Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first."

In a statement, the airline provided details of the uniform and how it'll aid the crew members to carry out their duties comfortably.

"The uniform is inspired by the company’s core beliefs of employee centricity and sustainability. The trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees’ comfort over their busy flight schedules. Given the mobile lifestyle of crew members and long hours spent standing, Vanilla Moon designed sneakers that are light, and contain extra cushioning from heel to toe to ensure better support", the airlines said.

Earlier on Sunday, Akasa Air had shared a teaser of crew members' new look with glimpses of the uniform and the sneakers through a 20-second black and white video. Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kapoor reacted to it as well.

Jet Airways CEO appreciates Akasa Air's new uniform

Sharing the teaser of the airline, the Jet Airways CEO made a sly joke about the teaser's 'black and white' concept and further praised the addition of sneakers to it. "Reminds me of the casual jeans and kurtis weekend uniform we had introduced at SpiceJet in 2014", he added.

