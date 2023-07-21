Akshata Murty's Net Worth Drops By Rs 534 Crore Amid Massive Fall In Infosys Shares

Net worth of Akshata Murty, daughter of co-founders of Infosys N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, fell by about Rs 534 crore after shares of Infosys fell nearly 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,311.60 on Friday.

Akshata Murty's net worth stood at Rs 5,109.51 crore on Friday, about 10 per cent lower than the net worth on Thursday, at Rs 5,644 crore. The wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a 1.07 per cent shareholding in the company with about 3.89 crore equity shares, according to March 31 exchange records.

Revenue growth outlook

The second-largest software exporter in India trimmed its revenue growth outlook for the year to 1 per cent-3.5 per cent from 4 per cent-7 per cent on a constant currency basis and recorded a lower-than-expected profit for the quarter ending June. The shares of Infosys experienced their steepest drop since April 17, leading to losses in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

#InfosysQ1FY24 FY 24 revenue growth guidance revised to 1.0%-3.5% in constant currency — Infosys (@Infosys) July 20, 2023

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of the company, attributed the guidance cut to delays in decision-making by clients.

A decline in discretionary spending from clients combined with pressures from global inflation and recession fears have been headwinds for IT service providers in the country.

Q1 results

Infosys reported an 11 per cent hike in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 5,945 crore on Thursday. The net profit, calculated before minority interest, during the same period last year was Rs 5,362 crore. The growth in revenue rose 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore, compared to Rs 34,470 crore year-on-year.

Net profit declined 3 per cent over the March quarter, with revenue rising 1.31 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

CEO of Infosys Salil Parekh said, "We had a good Q1 with large mega deals, but we have seen some of the deal signing and start dates being delayed."

Tata Consultancy Services warned last week of an uncertain demand environment. HCL Technologies and Wipro posted and projected muted growth.

As of 12:33, shares of Infosys were trading at Rs 1,333.80, nearly 8 per cent lower than the previous close of Rs 1,449.50, outperforming the fall in the Nifty 50 index.