Akzo Nobel India Forecasts Rs 1 Lakh-crore Paints And Coatings Industry In 5 Years

Akzo Nobel India, a leading paint manufacturing company, predicts that the paints and coatings industry in the country will reach a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years. According to the company's latest annual report, the current size of the industry stands at around Rs 62,000 crore.

The paints and coating industry

The paints and coatings industry comprises a diverse range of products, with the architectural segment dominating, accounting for 69 per cent on a volume basis, while the industrial sector covers the remaining 31 per cent.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the paints and coatings industry experienced favourable developments, particularly a softening of raw material prices from their previous highs. As raw materials constitute 55 per cent to 60 per cent of the total input costs, price corrections in crude oil and other essential components led to improved margins for the industry.

The growth of the paints and coatings industry is closely tied to the overall economic development, influenced by factors such as income levels and infrastructure advancements.

Optimism

Despite potential risks stemming from fluctuating crude prices, the macroeconomic environment, and inflationary pressures, the overall outlook for the industry remains promising. This optimism is fuelled by India's projected medium growth rate of six to seven per cent.

Akzo Nobel outlines key focus areas for the company, including margin management by maintaining and expanding present levels, aligning the cost base with market realities, and reducing working capital to enhance cash flows. With these strategies, Akzo Nobel India aims to thrive in the dynamic and growing paints and coatings market in the coming years.



(With PTI Inputs)