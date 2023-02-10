Alibaba Quits India, Sells 3.1-per Cent Stake In Paytm

Alibaba Group, China’s B2B marketplace and one of Paytm's early backers, is said to have sold a 3.4% stake in the fintech company today to reduce its shareholding to zero.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), Paytm's parent company, changed hands in a block deal today in which Chinese giant Alibaba sold all of its shares for 3.4% equity (2.1 crore shares), according to reports.

Alibaba owned 6.26% of Paytm until the end of December last year, and in January, it sold about 3% of its ownership through the open market.

Amid a decline in the value of its investment, Alibaba has been selling stakes in listed new-age technology companies in India. Earlier in November, the Chinese multinational sold a 3% share in online meal delivery aggregator Zomato, hence exiting the Indian market.

The fintech giant's operational revenue grew to Rs 2,062 crore (no UPI incentive was recorded this quarter), up 42% annually. The comprehensive operating update for January 2023 that Paytm filed with the stock market on February 8 came next.

The company's vital lending and payments businesses have continued to experience consistent growth momentum. With the deployment of 6.1 million devices, Paytm strengthened its dominance in offline payments, and its average MTU, at 89 million, saw a growth of 29% for the month of January 2023.



