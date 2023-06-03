All About Samsung Biometric Card IC Which Offers Payment Experience With Just A Touch

Financial transactions and payments have witnessed huge disruptions in terms of technological changes. Payment solutions like tap and pay and digital wallets have revolutionised the way of making payments.

The world's leading consumer electronics goods maker Samsung on Friday unveiled features of the Samsung Biometric Card IC which can enable transactions with the help of a cardholder's finger print. The company had first announced the concept of the Samsung Biometric Card IC in January.

Unlike the conventional cards in the market that need a PIN to initiate transactions, a biometric card functions as an innovative method that offers more security and convenience. This card enables users to initiate transactions with just a fingerprint. The authentication process which requires a PIN at the point of sale can now be done with just a touch.

To initiate the payment, one just has to tap or insert these cards at the EMV points with an enrolled finger placed on the sensor on the card. Upon verification, the card, as per the biometric inputs, initiates the payments and the transaction is completed.

Samsung Biometric Card IC aims to make transactions safer and more convenient. It was also selected as the winner of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Best of Innovation Awards in the cyber security and personal privacy category, earlier this year. The company claims it to be a groundbreaking technology as it is expected to help solve more payment problems.

Samsung, through this approach, has also tried to solve the problem of financial exclusion. Illiterate and disabled people who find it difficult to use conventional cards can now benefit from the same and can also process the payments with just a touch.

How well has payment technology evolved?

The most recent non-contact payment solutions to date have been the use of digital wallets, tap and pay and NFCs (near-field communication) that require a certain amount of authentication in the registration or during the transaction process.

A biometric card can prove to be useful in the event of theft or card duplication.

The most important security factor that the company has highlighted is data privacy. No information on one's biometric details is passed on to any third party. As per the company, a potential biometric card can store up to three digital templates of fingers which can be used in the transaction process.

According to Gwanbon Koo, Vice President of the Security & Power Product Development Team, “The product positions Samsung as a first mover in the next-generation payment IC market, and Samsung will contribute to the expansion of the biometric card market by presenting a completely new payment experience.”

When it comes to banking and other financial entities, a biometric Card IC has the potential to reduce costs. Banks need not invest in the chips as done conventionally and can facilitate the process of issuing cards based on just the biometric details. Samsung claims that its fingerprint authentication algorithm and spoofing technology can enable safer transactions and ensure end to end encryption too.