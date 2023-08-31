All eyes on Indian GDP report following US Q2 estimates

India Q1 GDP Data: After the US reported its Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates, on Wednesday, all eyes will be glued on the India Q1 GDP numbers. This is due to India's impressive track record of outperforming numerous larger economies in recent times. The Q1 GDP data is scheduled for release today, August 31.



The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the preliminary figure of 2.4 per cent and the first quarter's expansion of 2 per cent, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis data released on Thursday, August 30. The downward revisions to both private inventory investment and non-residential fixed investment were partially offset by an upward revision to state and local government spending.



Growth rates eased for both consumer spending (1.7 per cent vs 4.2 per cent in Q1) and government consumption (3.3 per cent vs 5 per cent), while non-residential fixed investment saw the most significant increase in almost a year (6.1 per cent vs 0.6 per cent). Meanwhile, exports experienced the largest decline since the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak in Q2 2020 (-10.6 per cent vs 7.8 per cent in Q1), and residential fixed investment slumped for the ninth consecutive period (-3.6 per cent vs -4 per cent). Additionally, private inventory investment had a negative contribution to the GDP.



However, India continues to stand out as one of the most rapidly expanding major economies globally, poised to experience robust growth in the financial year 2024. Despite indications of strain in the recent growth figures of leading global economies, the Indian economy is displaying a notable growth according to several experts.



Furthermore, several economies released their GDP figures for the April to June quarter recently. China experienced a 6.3 percent year-on-year growth in GDP and showed signs of recovery, the UK GDP witnessed a surge of 0.4 percent year-on-year, Japan's GDP saw a impressive 6 percent year-on-year increase, and Germany's adjusted GDP contracted by 0.2 percent year-on-year due to high energy prices, and rising borrowing costs, among other issues.



The Indian economy expanded 6.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY23, higher than an upwardly revised 4.5 per cent in Q4 FY2022 and well above market forecasts of 5 per cent, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI). The expansion was mainly boosted by private consumption, services exports and manufacturing amid easing input cost pressures.



Also, services have emerged as a major driver, comprising more than half of GDP. Private spending rose at a faster 2.8 per cent (vs 2.2 per cent in Q4 FY22), public expenditure rebounded (2.3 per cent vs -0.6 per cent), Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) rose faster (8.9 per cent vs 8 per cent), stocks recovered (5.9 per cent vs -0.1 per cent), and exports (11.9 per cent vs 11.1 per cent) increased way more than imports (4.9 per cent vs 10.7 per cent). On the production side, the manufacturing sector grew for the first time in three quarters (4.5 per cent vs -1.4 per cent) and faster increases were recorded for the farm sector (5.5 per cent vs 4.7 per cent), construction (10.4 per cent vs 8.3 per cent), financial and real estate (7.1 per cent vs 5.7 per cent), and public administration (3.1 per cent vs 2 per cent). GDP growth for the FY23 was revised higher to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent.



Anticipating a decline in India's GDP expansion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a fall to 6.1 per cent from 7.2 per cent predicted earlier for the financial year 2023, followed by a marginal rise to 6.3 per cent in FY25. In contrast, the RBI envisions a growth of 6.5 per cent, while the World Bank foresees a growth of 6.3 per cent. The International Monetary Fund has projected a decrease in India's GDP growth for the upcoming two years.