All You Need To Know About Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah's Whopping Pay Hike

Mahindra Group CEO and MD Anish Shah is set to witness a significant increase in his monthly basic salary scale, according to the company's annual report. Starting August 1, 2023, Shah's monthly basic pay will jump from the existing range of Rs 18 lakh-Rs 30 lakh to Rs 30 lakh-Rs 55 lakh until March 31, 2025. Additionally, his performance pay will be not less than 235 per cent of his annual basic salary, calculated based on his and the company's performance, for the financial years 2022-23 to 2024-25.

Anish Shah joined the Mahindra Group in 2014 as Group President (Strategy) and has since held various key positions within the company. He is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Mahindra Group, which has operations in more than 100 countries and 20 different industries. In his prior position, Shah had complete control over all group companies with the exception of the auto and agricultural verticals.

With a remuneration of Rs 12.46 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, excluding the value of ESOPs exercised, Shah's total remuneration amounted to Rs 16.44 crore when considering the value of ESOPs. As of March 31, 2023, he holds 1,88,882 shares in the Group.

Anish Shah, CEO and MD of Mahindra Group

Shah hold a doctorate among other B-School degrees

Shah serves as Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Mahindra Logistics Limited in addition to his position at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. Furthermore, he serves as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited. Shah is also an Additional Director of Tech Mahindra Foundation and a Director and Senior Vice President of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).



Anish Shah has been an integral part of the Mahindra Group since 2014 when he joined as Group President (Strategy). Over the years, he has assumed key positions within the organisation and played a crucial role in spearheading strategic initiatives and implementing vital capabilities such as digitisation and data sciences.

Anish Shah holds a PhD in corporate governance from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. He obtained his master's degree from Carnegie Mellon and an advanced management diploma from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Shah has also received several scholarships, including the William Latimer Mellon Scholarship, the Industry Scholarship at IIMA, National Talent Search, and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

The revision in Shah's remuneration terms was passed as a Special Resolution during a meeting, where the members approved the change in basic salary and performance pay. The Board of Directors, including any relevant committee, has been granted the authority to determine the exact basic salary within the designated range and decide on the performance pay, as well as seek necessary approval and take appropriate actions to implement the resolution.