Allahabad Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time: Here Is A Complete Guide

The Allahabad Bank is known to be one of the oldest joint-banks in India and was established on April 24, 1865. The bank has completed over 150 years of operation in the country and is also one of the longest-serving banks in India. Initially established by Europeans, the bank saw a decline in deposits post the Swadeshi Movement.

Taking into consideration the bank’s continued growth, it was nationalised after Independence. It was officially nationalised on July 19, 1969. At the end of the financial year 2018, the bank had a total business worth of ₹3.8 trillion. It also received the 1882 nd rank on the Forbes Global 2000 list. Here is the Allahabad Bank's opening time, and other important details to know.

Allahabad Bank Working hours

Day Banking Hours Weekdays 10 AM to 4 PM 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturdays 10 AM to 4 PM 2nd and 4th Saturdays Closed Sundays Closed

What is the Opening Time of Allahabad Bank?

The Allahabad Bank opens at 10 AM every day on the weekdays. The bank only works on the first, third and fifth Saturday of the month and follows the same opening time as the normal weekdays. The bank does not work on even Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

What is the Lunch Time of Allahabad Bank?

The Allahabad Bank does not follow an official lunch schedule for the employees. However, the employees start their lunch break around 1 PM and take it on a rotational basis so that the working of the bank is not affected. The lunch timings may vary across the bank’s branches.

What is the Closing Time of Allahabad Bank?

The Allahabad Bank halts its banking services at 4 PM every day. The bank closes at the same time even on the working weekends. Customers can visit the bank anytime between their working hours and can expect a smooth service from the bank.

*Timings may vary across branches

What is the NEFT Timing of Allahabad Bank?

Days Timings Weekdays 8 AM to 7 PM 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays 8 AM to 7 PM

All NEFT transactions of the Allahabad Bank take place on weekdays from 8 AM to 7 PM. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. The timings are provided by RBI and bank processing timings may vary.

What are the RTGS Timings of Allahabad Bank?

Days Timings Weekdays 8 AM to 4:30 PM 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays 8 AM to 4:30 PM

The RTGS timings for the Allahabad Bank are from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on Weekdays. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. The timings are provided by RBI and bank processing timings may vary.

What are the Locker Timings of Allahabad Bank?

The Allahabad Bank lockers operate on the same timing as their banking hours. The bank has not set any different time aside to operate their lockers. Customers who wish to access the lockers can visit their nearby branch anytime during the banking hours.

Branch, ATMs, and Employees

How many branches does Allahabad Bank have?

The Bank currently has 3229 domestic branches located in various locations across India [As of February 2020].

How many ATMs does Allahabad Bank have?

Allahabad Bank has over 742 ATMs throughout the country [As of February 2020].

How many employees work at Allahabad Bank?

The current number of people employed at the bank is estimated to be over 43,000 [As of February 2020].

The Allahabad Bank operates on all days except Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays. The bank remains closed on all public holidays. Some of the services offered by the bank include App Banking, Internet Banking, Self-service banking, SMS Banking, different types of Loans across all their branches. The bank also offers a service where the customers can track their loan and also check the eligibility. It also offers an instant pay service called Bharat Bill Pay.

While one can always visit the bank during their working hours to solve all kinds of queries, the bank also offers a helpline that their customers can contact at any time. When a customer registers a grievance with the bank, it also offers a tracking service so that customers can stay updated about the status of their complaint.

