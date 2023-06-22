Alliance Air Flight Turn Around With An Open Fuel Panel, DGCA Launches Probe

An Alliance Air flight, 9I-882 from Mysore to Hyderabad turned around as the aircraft had taken off with an open fuel panel on Tuesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation on Wednesday.

“An Alliance Air ATR 72-600 (turbo-prop) was operating flight 9I-882 from Mysore to Hyderabad when an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (ATM) alerted the ATC that a fuel panel was observed to be open,” an official from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) told Republic.

The fuel panel had popped open: DGCA

The matter is still under investigation by the DGCA according to an AAI official. In a statement to ANI, a DGCA officer on Wednesday said, “On 20.06.2023 Alliance Air AT72-600 Aircraft VT-AIY operating flight 9I-882(Mysore-Hyderabad) was involved in the air turn back as the fuel panel was observed to be open by the AME during departure from Mysore,

"The AME informed the ATC, who, in turn, informed the crew about the fuel panel. Fuel was not uplifted at Mysore. DGCA is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation,” he added.

The airline has not responded to queries by Republic when asked about the incident.

What is Alliance Air?

Prior to Air India's privatisation last year, Alliance Air was the regional subsidiary of India's flag carrier. The government-backed AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) now owns the airline. The regional carrier reported a loss of Rs 447.76 crore ($54.4 million).

Alliance Air's authorised capital is Rs 2,000 crore ($243 million) and its paid-up capital is Rs 402.25 crore ($48.9 million) as per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs data.

The regional carrier has a fleet of 20 ATR turboprops with an average age of less than seven years, including two ATR 42s and 18 ATR 72s. Currently, the airline operates about 130 flights each day to over 70 locations in India.