Amarnath Yatra: Chamber Of Commerce Urges Govt To Review Decision, Cites Business Loss

The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the government has facilitated online “Aarti" and "E-darshans" for the devotees, the decision will cause a huge blow to the business community.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the decision, Jammu Chamber of Commerce chief Arun Gupta said the cancellation of Amarnath Yatra for the second consecutive year has disappointed the business community as it will directly affect their occupation. He urged the government to review the decision allowing fewer devotees instead of cancelling the pilgrimage altogether.

J&K: Govt cancels Amarnath yatra for second year in a row



Today’s decision has disappointed the business community. This will directly affect their businesses. Govt should review its decision. It can reduce number of devotees instead: Jammu Chamber of Commerce chief Arun Gupta pic.twitter.com/vz0yuoteou — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to cancel Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra; all the traditional religious rituals to be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice, Amarnath Shrine Board said in a statement.

E-darshan for devotees

The decision was announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after discussions with the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The Shrine Board said it will arrange online darshan for devotees worldwide. It also informed that "all the traditional religious rituals will be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.

Lt Governor Sinha also directed officials to make arrangements for devotees to virtually attend the morning and evening ‘aartis’ at the Himalayan cave shrine. This will allow them to pay obeisance while avoiding travel and exposure to the infection, he added.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas was supposed to commence from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22. However, in view of the pandemic situation and the possibility of a third wave, the annual pilgrimage has been called off. In a tweet, J&K LG stated, "It's important to save people's lives. So, it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's pilgrimage in the larger public interest.''