Amazon Announces 9,000 More Job Cuts; Here's How Tech Companies Have Downsized In 2023

Amazon intends to cut an additional 9,000 jobs over the next few weeks. This brings the 2023 total of jobcuts at Amazon to 27,000. The announcement about fresh job cuts by the tech-major came via a memo sent by CEO Andy Jassy to the staff on Monday,

These job cuts will constitute the second-largest round of layoffs in Amazon's history, in addition to the 18,000 employees who were announced to be laid off in January. Despite a hiring boom throughout the tech industry, Amazon's workforce had doubled during the pandemic.

Numerous tech companies have announced thousands of job cuts this year, and Amazon is now set to add to the tally with the announcement of its own additional job cuts. According to Jassy's memo, the second phase of Amazon's annual planning process, completed this month, has led to these new job cuts. Despite this, Jassy confirmed that the company will continue to hire in select strategic areas.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said.

Monday's job cuts will affect some of the company's profitable areas, including its cloud computing unit AWS and its growing advertising business. The layoffs will also impact Twitch, the gaming platform owned by Amazon, as well as the company's PXT organisations, which are responsible for handling human resources and other functions.

Previous rounds of layoffs had already impacted Amazon's PXT division, as well as the company's stores division, which includes both its e-commerce business and brick-and-mortar stores such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go. Other departments, such as the one responsible for the virtual assistant Alexa, were also affected.

In addition to the recent job cuts, Amazon has also announced that it will pause the construction of its new headquarters building in northern Virginia. However, the first phase of the project, which will employ 8,000 workers, is still set to open in June.

During the pandemic, like other major tech companies such as Facebook's parent company Meta and Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon also increased its hiring to meet the surge in demand from homebound customers who were turning to online shopping to stay safe from the virus, reported AP.

Amazon's workforce, which includes both warehouse and office employees, grew to over 1.6 million people in just two years during the pandemic. However, demand has since slowed as the pandemic situation improved, and the company began pausing or cancelling its warehouse expansion plans.

In recent months, amid concerns over a potential recession, Amazon has made several cost-cutting moves, including shutting down a subsidiary that had been selling fabrics for almost 30 years and closing its hybrid virtual and in-home care service Amazon Care.

CEO Jassy cited the uncertain economic climate and future uncertainty as the reason behind the company's decision to streamline its operations. Jassy also stated that the teams affected by the latest round of layoffs are still making final decisions on which positions will be eliminated. Amazon plans to finalise these decisions by mid to late April and notify those impacted by the layoffs.

Thousands of tech workers lost their jobs in 2023

As of March 2023, the total number of tech layoffs in 2023 is 1,21,205 according to Layoffs.fyi. In January 2023, a total of 84,714 employees were laid off. In February 2023, a total of 36,491 employees were laid off.

Layoffs in January 2023

(Source: Layoffs.fyi)

Several other companies laid off their staff in January including Impossible Foods, Arrival, Waymo, Fandom, Swiggy, - 380 Sophos, GoMechanic, Clearco, ShareChat, SmartNews, Intrinsic, Greenlight, Career Karma, DirectTV, Informatica, Carta, Coinbase and SuperRare.

Layoffs in February 2023

(Source: Layoffs.fyi)

Other layoffs in Febraury this year included Poshmark, Chipper Cash, Convoy, GitLab, VinFast, Getaround, Pinterest and Rivian: Rivian.

Layoffs in March 2023 (as of March 20)

(Source: Layoffs.fyi)

Other March layoffs include: Course Hero, Y Combinator, Cerebral, Waymo and Thoughtworks.

Verbatim text of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's message to his employees

As we’ve just concluded the second phase of our operating plan (“OP2”) this past week, I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks—mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term.

Let me share some additional context.

As part of our annual planning process, leaders across the company work with their teams to decide what investments they want to make for the future, prioritising what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount. The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole.

As our internal businesses evaluated what customers most care about, they made re-prioritisation decisions that sometimes led to role reductions, sometimes led to moving people from one initiative to another, and sometimes led to new openings where we don’t have the right skills match from our existing team members. This initially led us to eliminate 18,000 positions (which we shared in January); and, as we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions (though you will see limited hiring in some of our businesses in strategic areas where we’ve prioritised allocating more resources).

Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible. The same is true for this note as the impacted teams are not yet finished making final decisions on precisely which roles will be impacted. Once those decisions have been made (our goal is to have this complete by mid to late April), we will communicate with the impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies). We will, of course, support those we have to let go, and will provide packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

If I go back to our tenet—being leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole—I believe the result of this year’s planning cycle is a plan that accomplishes this objective. I remain very optimistic about the future and the myriad of opportunities we have, both in our largest businesses, Stores and AWS, and our newer customer experiences and businesses in which we’re investing.

To those ultimately impacted by these reductions, I want to thank you for the work you have done on behalf of customers and the company. It’s never easy to say goodbye to our teammates, and you will be missed. To those who will continue with us, I look forward to partnering with you as we make life easier for customers every day and relentlessly inventing to do so.

Andy