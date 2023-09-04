Amazon commits $3 million for nature-based projects in India's Western Ghats

Amazon to invest in India: E-commerce giant Amazon has announced plans to invest an initial $3 million in nature-based projects in India as part of its $15 million fund designated for such projects in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The company's first initiative in India will involve partnering with the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) to support communities and conservation efforts in the Western Ghats region. The Western Ghats is home to a significant portion of India's wildlife, including the world's largest populations of wild Asiatic elephants and tigers.

Amazon's $1 million contribution will aid CWS in establishing the "Wild Carbon" program. This program aims to assist 10,000 farmers in planting and maintaining one million fruit-bearing, timber, and medicinal trees in the Western Ghats. The initiative not only supports biodiversity but also contributes to carbon sequestration efforts. By enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers and promoting agroforestry, the program aligns with Amazon's broader sustainability goals.

Large-scale and local action to fight climate change

Kara Hurst, Amazon's Global VP for Sustainability, emphasised the vulnerability of the Asia-Pacific region to climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation.

"To protect the region from the impacts of climate change and preserve biodiversity, we will need both large-scale and local action and we are committed to investing in both," Amazon's Global VP for Sustainability, Kara Hurst said.

The $15 million funding allocation for nature-based projects is drawn from Amazon's $100 million Right Now Climate Fund, established in 2019. The fund supports projects that enhance climate resilience, biodiversity, and social and environmental benefits in communities where Amazon operates.

Amazon’s sustainability goals

Amazon has been actively working towards sustainability goals, including its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's target. The company co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, which has garnered over 400 signatories from various industries and countries, including nine Indian companies.

In 2022, Amazon launched several renewable energy projects in India, aiming to power its global operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than its initial target of 2030. Additionally, Amazon India plans to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet by 2025 as part of its sustainability initiatives.

By investing in nature-based projects and sustainability efforts in India and the broader APAC region, Amazon aims to contribute to environmental conservation and climate resilience while aligning with its corporate sustainability goals.

(With PTI inputs)