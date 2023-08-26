Amazon Has Digitised 62 Lakh MSMEs In India, Facilitated Cumulative Export Of $8 Bn

Amazon in India: E-commerce giant Amazon’s India division on Saturday took to microblogging platform X to share that it has digitised more than 62 lakh MSMEs in its 10 years of operations in India. During this time, it has also led to the enabling of nearly $8 billion (Rs 66,038.60 crore) in cumulative exports and creation of over 13 lakh jobs, both direct and indirect, in India. This year marks the fourth edition of the tech giant’s Amazon Smbhav summit, scheduled to be held on August 31, through which Amazon has pledged to digitise 1 crore MSMEs by 2025, while creating 20 lakh jobs and reaching cumulative e-commerce exports to the tune of $20 billion (approximately Rs 1.65 lakh crore).

“As we continue to work with lakhs of micro-entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups across the country, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country and help create jobs at scale. We strongly believe that technology and mobile internet will continue to positively impact India’s economic growth, and we see Amazon playing a larger role in the country’s digital transformation and a modern, thriving digital economy,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

In its 10 years of operations, Amazon India has made several key contributions to the Indian ecosystem. Its 2025 pledge is aimed at helping the country reach its goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy. Among the MSMEs that Amazon has digitally enabled are artisans and weavers, sellers, as well as delivery and logistics service partners. The company has also attempted to simplify online selling and make e-commerce accessible to MSMEs through initiatives such as simplified registration, sale event planner, and new seller success centre, among others.

The tech giant has been helping Indian businesses supply to customers in other countries and territories through its global selling programme. This programme has over 1.25 lakh exporters from India who are set to cross the $8 billion mark of cumulative exports by the end of the year, the company said.

In terms of boosting employment, the tech giant has helped job creation in several sectors, including IT, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, and skill development.