Amazon India Funding Evangelist Org Running Anti-India Agenda: NCPCR Chief Tells Republic

Republic TV has accessed the first reaction of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) a day after it summoned Amazon India head, Amit Agarwal, over the company's purported funding to 'All India Mission' in its alleged unlawful practices. The e-commerce company came under NCPCR's scanner after it was found to be giving donations to an NGO named All India Mission, which is allegedly accused of illegally converting children to Christianity in India.

'All India Mission involved in illegal conversion & Anti-India propaganda: NCPCR chief

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo stated that Amazon India was collecting donations in the name of All India Mission which is an evangelist organisation involved in the conversion of orphan children and runs Ant-India propaganda. Even after multiple notices and reminders, Amazon India failed to respond and therefore NCPCR has now summoned the Global senior head on November 1, he informed.

The NCPCR chief said, "We received a complaint in September alleging that Amazon India was collecting donations. At the time of purchase on Amazon, a donation is automatically generated to the 'All India Mission', and people are completely unaware of this institution and what it does".

He further added, "They are collecting these donations in the name of children. The complainant has informed that All India Mission is an evangelical organisation and through this donation of money, they lure the orphan children to convert their religion. This organisation also works to defame India all across the world as we have received reports that All India Mission is trying to convey that the government of India is persecuting Christians and children which is a completely false allegation".

"Amazon India can not support such organisations with the money of Indian citizens that runs the Anti-India agenda, who illegally collect money to convert Indian children, who illegally run an orphanage. The Juvenile Justice Act mandates that every orphanage should have a license to function", Priyank Kanoongo told Republic TV.

We sent a notice to Amazon India and sought details about the orphanage who are involved in such action, and money provided in a bid to help children. They didn't give us any details for the last 2 months, we also sent reminders but they didn't respond now we have summoned Amazon India Head and he'll have to appear on November 1 and provide all details.

#RepublicExclusive | On purchase from Amazon, some donation is going to All India Mission, an organisation involved in 'unlawful practices', it works to convert children in India. We first sought reply, but didn't get it; so the summon was issued - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/7fNettUPyy — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

NCPCR Summons Amazon India Head on Nov 1

An NCPCR notice sent to Amazon India cited the social media handles and website of the All India Mission and stated the organisation was allegedly engaged in conversion activities and many people have already been converted by them, “It has been mentioned in the complaint that the said organisation has more than 100 orphanages across India. As per the complaint, the website and social media pages of the said organisation clearly state that they aim to convert the people in India and also claim that they have already converted many people in India already, especially in North East India and Jharkhand,” stated the NCPCR notice to Amazon India.

The NCPCR had on September 14 written to Amazon India regarding the complaint filed against it over ‘funding all India mission in its unlawful practices’, according to the letter of the summons. Following the complaint, NCPCR also communicated to Amazon India and asked it to ‘furnish certain details about All India Mission and other orphanages funded by Amazon India’.

The company was then further asked to submit an action taken report within 7 days. However after no reply was received, a reminder was sent on the date September 30. Again, no answer was received from the e-commerce player. Thus NCPCR under sections 13 and 14 of the CPCR Act 2005 summoned the Global Senior Vice President and Country Head, of Amazon India, Amit Agarwal to appear in person before the commission, on November 1, 15.30 hours along with the action taken report and also submit the reasons for the delay in the submission of the same.