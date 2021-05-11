Last Updated:

Amazon India To Begin On-site COVID-19 Vaccination For Its Frontline Workers

Amazon India announced its decision to hold on-site vaccination for its frontline workers, learning from its earlier on-site vaccination for people above 45 yrs

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon India has announced its decision to hold on-site vaccination for its frontline workers, learning from its earlier on-site vaccination for people above 45 years. In the coming weeks, Amazon will be hosting on-site vaccination administered by licensed health care providers, in its buildings in Delhi. Throughout the pandemic, Amazon has stated that the health and safety of employees, customers, and partners have been the company's top priority.

 'Every employee is our priority': Amazon India

 "Every employee is our priority. We have started the vaccine event with those on the frontline, delivering to our customers and will continue to expand when vaccines become more available. This is an important initiative not only for the health and safety of Amazon employees but for the communities where our teams live and work. Our events will protect Amazon employees while also helping ease the burden on community-run vaccination clinics", said Amazon.

Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager of Amazon India said, "At Amazon India, we are encouraging all our employees to get vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity. It is our endeavor to make vaccination a ready choice for our employees".

Amazon also talked about how they have made close to 100 changes in the on-ground operations to maintain social distancing in buildings and keep their associates safe.

"We adjusted practices within all our operations sites including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations through new formats of communications, process changes, new training methods and several policy changes. It is all about Safety first", said Amazon.

Amazon is working hard to access COVID-19 vaccine supplies for all of their frontline teams at the earliest appropriate time. As not every such person will have access to on-site vaccination events right away so the company is offering:

  • Rs 750 to frontline employees who can get vaccinated off-site.
  • Putting together COVID-19 specific benefits and support system to help frontline workers and their eligible dependents like-- salary advance, COVID-19 special leave, and isolation facility support.

