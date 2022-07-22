Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Date, time, bank offers, early deals and other details

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is about to begin soon and customers are excited to see deals and discounts on products on their wishlist. The Prime Day Sale will offer deals on products from all categories including electronics, fashion, home items and more. However, the sale is being held exclusively for Prime members of the platform and regular customers won't be able to purchase items at discounted rates.

Amazon Prime Day Sale date

Although the Amazon Prime Day Sale time starts at 12 AM IST on July 23, 2022, the deals and discounts are already live for Prime members. Prime Day Sale is not only good for sellers, but for Amazon as well. Since the platform comes with exclusive deals, regular customers might end up purchasing the Prime membership, increasing the number of subscribers. Here is a quick look at the type of deals and discounts available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

Prime Members can pre-book items at Rs. 1 and then purchase them when they are launched during the Prime Day sale. Furthermore, Amazon is hosting more than 400 product launches.

While deals differ with products, customers can get an instant 5% discount and unlimited 5% cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card.

Customers also get exchange offers and can save up to Rs. 13,000 and avail of no-cost EMIs on credit and debit cards.

Amazon Prime Day bank offers will be available on ICICI Bank and SBI credit and debit cards.

There are several Fun Zone activities that give customers a chance to enter lucky draws to win Amazon Pay cash and other rewards

The platform will also refresh its catalogue of deals from 2 to 6 PM on July 23, 2022.

Amazon Prime Day early deals

As mentioned earlier, Prime members get a chance to order items as a part of Prime Day early deals. The platform is offering up to 74% discount on smartwatches, up to 73% off on truly wireless earphones, and up to Rs. 9,550 off on Amazon Alexa products. Then there are deals on items such as up to 40% off on beauty products and up to 60% off on home appliances among other products.