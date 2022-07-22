Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Date, time, bank offers, early deals and other details

Quick links:
IMAGE: AMAZON
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is about to begin soon and customers are excited to see deals and discounts on products on their wishlist. The Prime Day Sale will offer deals on products from all categories including electronics, fashion, home items and more. However, the sale is being held exclusively for Prime members of the platform and regular customers won't be able to purchase items at discounted rates.
Although the Amazon Prime Day Sale time starts at 12 AM IST on July 23, 2022, the deals and discounts are already live for Prime members. Prime Day Sale is not only good for sellers, but for Amazon as well. Since the platform comes with exclusive deals, regular customers might end up purchasing the Prime membership, increasing the number of subscribers. Here is a quick look at the type of deals and discounts available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
As mentioned earlier, Prime members get a chance to order items as a part of Prime Day early deals. The platform is offering up to 74% discount on smartwatches, up to 73% off on truly wireless earphones, and up to Rs. 9,550 off on Amazon Alexa products. Then there are deals on items such as up to 40% off on beauty products and up to 60% off on home appliances among other products.