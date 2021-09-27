Amazon Rejects RSS' 'East India Company 2.0' Remark, Claims Positive Business Impact

Amazon has responded to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked weekly's latest cover story labelling the e-commerce major as the "East India Company 2.0". In a statement, the Jeff Bezos-led firm pointed that it has a "positive impact on small businesses" and helped over 70,000 across India.

Amazon claimed that during the pandemic three lakh new sellers joined the platforms. "Of which 75,000 were local neighbourhood shops (dukaans) from 450+ cities (selling) furniture, stationery, consumer electronics, beauty products, mobile phones, garments, medical products," it said.

"Amazon's exports program is witnessing rapid momentum... today there are 70,000+ exporters from metros as well as Tier II, III and IV cities, selling crores of 'made in India' products to customers in 200 countries across the world - truly taking (it) global," Amazon added.

The statement comes after RSS-linked Hindu weekly, Panchjanya called Amazon "East India Company 2.0" and alleged that the US-headquartered firm paid crores in bribes for favourable government policies.

"Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon," the article titled "East India Company 2.0" reads.

The weekly also alleged that Amazon has set up several proxy firms and "there are reports that it has distributed crores in bribes for policies in its favour."

Alleged bribery case against Amazon

Amazon is currently in a legal dispute over the takeover of Future Group. The company is also facing a probe by CCI (Competition Commission of India). As per reports, Amazon spent US $1.2 billion (RS 8,546 crores) in legal expenses during 2018-2020. The Jeff Bezos-led firm said that it is investigating the alleged bribery case.

In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT National Secretary Praveen Khandelwal, demanding a CBI probe, said that the whopping spending by Amazon "clearly shows how Amazon and its subsidiaries are misusing their financial muscles to bribe and manipulate Indian government officials."

He also alleged that Amazon exhausted 20% of its revenue on paying lawyers. "It spent Rs 8,500 crore on legal and professional fees against a turnover of about Rs 45,000 crore in two years (2018-20)," Khandelwal claimed. Meanwhile, Congress, the main Opposition, has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Amazon's alleged bribery case.