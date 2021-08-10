Amazon To End Joint-venture With Top Indian Seller, Cloudtail To Cease Its Operations

Amid the SC heat and the CCI probe, e-commerce major Amazon announced that it would be ending its joint venture with top Indian seller NR Narayana Murthy's Catamaran. The joint venture- Prione Business Services which enabled over three lakh sellers and entrepreneurs to go online is set to end its current term on May 19, 2022. This also casts a shadow of doubt over the future of one of the biggest sellers- Cloudtail India, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prione Business Services.

"The two partners today announced they have mutually decided to not continue their joint venture beyond the end of its current term," a joint statement said on Monday.

Although the two refrained from disclosing the reason behind the decision, the move is timed amidst the Competition Commission of India's antitrust probe. A three-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana on Monday refused to halt the anti-trust probe against Amazon and Flipkart allowing the CCI to continue its investigation into the alleged violations of the competition laws.

Previously, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had written to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to conduct an investigation into the role of Cloudtail India. Cloudtail India had clocked a 27.6 percent rise in revenue to Rs 11,412.75 crore in FY20 from Rs 8,944.71 crore in FY19, as per regulatory documents. Its net profit more than doubled to Rs 67.54 crore in FY20 as against Rs 29.38 crore in FY19, according to the documents.

In the joint statement on Monday, Catamaran President MD Ranganath said: "As our JV with Amazon reaches the end of its tenure, I reflect on this successful partnership that introduced the power of digitisation and empowered hundreds of thousands of SMBs across big and small towns. We would like to thank Amazon for the partnership that leaves behind a strong legacy of shaping e-commerce in India".

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP, and Country Head - Amazon India, shared how the JV had helped evolve online commerce during the early days in India and how it had been instrumental in impacting over 4.3 million small businesses. "We are humbled by how the JV exceeded its vision, helping online commerce evolve through the unrelenting efforts of hundreds of its employees, positively impacting over 4.3 million small businesses, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and contributing to India's digital economy", he said.

