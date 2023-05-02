Ambuja Cement Exhibits Strength Through Consistent, EBITDA Growth By 35%

Quick links:
Image: Ambuja
Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group, today announced the financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2023 (15 months). Synonymous with Strength, the Company has reinforced beyond the product through its stronger financial performance led by excellence in operations, cost efficiencies and business synergies.
Mr. Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements said, “We are pleased to report another strong performance of Ambuja Cement which has been driven by our strategic initiatives on business excellence, operational efficiencies and synergies. Our focus on operational excellence and cost optimisation measures has yielded improved profitability. We have been able to maintain our growth trajectory and further strengthen our position in the market. With the rise in construction activities across our markets, we see the continuation of the elevated demand and strong volumes in the coming quarters as well. On the ESG front, we continue to transform lives of the community around us and are consistently focussed on sustainability in all our operational and growth planning. We continue to reduce our carbon footprint by lowering the clinker factor, reducing thermal and electrical energy intensity, implementing Waste Heat Recovery Systems at our plants and increasing our use of and capacity of generating renewable energy. We, at Ambuja, remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and value to our stakeholders, and we are confident that our ongoing investments in capacity expansion and sustainability will enable us to achieve our long-term objectives.”
With this stellar performance & considering our growth plans, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend on equity shares of Rs 2.50 per share (125%)
We are encouraged by the Government’s increased spending on infrastructure development, particularly roads, railways, affordable housing and other schemes as announced in the recent Union Budget. We are optimistic and maintain a positive outlook that the government’s timely and pro-active measures will open more opportunities for the cement sector, that will stimulate cement demand and enhance economic growth
Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja, with its subsidiary ACC Ltd. has a capacity of 67.5 million tonnes with fourteen integrated cement manufacturing plants and sixteen cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja has been recognized as India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2022. Ambuja has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit – a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Being an employee friendly workplace, Ambuja Cements has been ranked No. 1 in ‘Best Companies to Work For’ survey in 2022 by Business Today in the Construction and Infrastructure sector.