Ambuja Cement’s Open Offer To Acquire 26% Stake In Sanghi Industry Set For September 29

An open offer from Ambuja Cements, an entity under the Adani Group, to procure 26 per cent of the equity shares of Gujarat-based cement manufacturer Sanghi Industries from the public shareholders is scheduled to commence on September 29, as stated in an official document.

Under the terms, Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) plans to purchase 26 per cent equity shares, each valued at Rs 10, from the public shareholders of Sanghi Industries at a rate of Rs 114.22 per share. This transaction holds an estimated value of up to Rs 767.16 crore, according to details presented in a Draft Letter of Offer.

The proposed offer price stands at a premium of 5.12 per cent when compared to the closing price of Sanghi Industries' shares on Monday, which was Rs 108.65 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Sanghi Industry share surges

On August 7, the shares of Sanghi Industries reached their highest value in three months, settling at Rs 116.59.

The tentative timeline for the open offer is set to span from September 29, 2023, to October 13, 2023, as conveyed in the Draft Letter of Offer provided to the target company by SBICAP Securities.

In a move announced on August 3, Ambuja Cements, owned by Gautam Adani, revealed plans to acquire a 56.74 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) from its existing promoter group led by Ravi Sanghi and family. The deal was executed at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore. This significant transaction occurred against the backdrop of allegations of financial misconduct against the Adani Group, raised by Hindenburg Research.

In the event that the open offer garners a full subscription, Ambuja Cements will become the holder of an 82.74 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd. The cement manufacturer also possesses a captive port capacity in Sanghipuram, located within Gujarat's Kutch district.

