Ami Organics IPO Allotment For Sept 8: How To Check Allotment Status, Refund And More

Ami Organics which opened its initial public offering (IPO) on September 1 is slated to finalise its share allotment on Wednesday, September 8. The IPO was subscribed around 64.54 times. Furthermore, the initiation of refunds will take place on September 9 and the shares will be credited to the depository accounts on September 13. Finally, it will be listed on September 14, 2021. Read on to know how investors can check the Ami Organics IPO allotment status.

Investors can easily check their IPO allotment status through the BSE website as well as the registrar's website. The registrar which is responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing is Link Intime India Private Limited. It is a SEBI registered entity.

Ami Organics IPO allotment status on September 8

How to check allotment status on the registrar's website?

Go on the website and select the company's name 'Ami Organics IPO' after the declaration.

Next, check the box with the relevant option Pan/Application number/Client ID.

Enter the application number or Client ID.

Enter the given captcha and submit button.

The number of shares applied as well as allotted to the investors will be displayed on the screen.

How to check IPO allotment status through the BSE website?

Go to the BSE's official website and select the investors tab on the home page.

Scroll down and tap on the 'Status of Issue Application'.

Next, the application status form will appear.

Fill in the relevant details and submit.

The allotment details will appear on the screen.

Ami Organics IPO GMP

The public offering which opened at a price band of Rs 603-610 per share for its initial share sale of Rs 570 crore is estimated to be around Rs 790 crore as per the market experts.

Ami Organics IPO grey market price

A day before launching the IPO, Ami Organics raise about Rs. 171 crore from anchor investors such as UTI healthcare Fund, Kuber India Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Healthcare Fund. The Ami Organics IPO offered a lot of 24 shares worth Rs. 14,472. Ami organics IPO grey market price consists of GPM of Rs. 110-150, as reported by various websites. The Ami Organics APO grey market premium shot up to 150% ahead of the official launch.

Ami Organics IPO important dates

Ami Organics IPO opening date: September 1, 2021

Ami Organics IPO closing date: September 3, 2021

Ami Organics IPO allotment date: September 8, 2021

Ami Organics IPO refund date: September 9, 2021

Ami Organics IPO listing date: September 14, 2001

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)