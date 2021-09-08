Ami Organics IPO Allotment For Sept 8: How To Check Allotment Status, Refund And More

Quick links:
Credits: PTI/Unsplash
Ami Organics which opened its initial public offering (IPO) on September 1 is slated to finalise its share allotment on Wednesday, September 8. The IPO was subscribed around 64.54 times. Furthermore, the initiation of refunds will take place on September 9 and the shares will be credited to the depository accounts on September 13. Finally, it will be listed on September 14, 2021. Read on to know how investors can check the Ami Organics IPO allotment status.
Investors can easily check their IPO allotment status through the BSE website as well as the registrar's website. The registrar which is responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing is Link Intime India Private Limited. It is a SEBI registered entity.
How to check allotment status on the registrar's website?
How to check IPO allotment status through the BSE website?
The public offering which opened at a price band of Rs 603-610 per share for its initial share sale of Rs 570 crore is estimated to be around Rs 790 crore as per the market experts.
A day before launching the IPO, Ami Organics raise about Rs. 171 crore from anchor investors such as UTI healthcare Fund, Kuber India Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Healthcare Fund. The Ami Organics IPO offered a lot of 24 shares worth Rs. 14,472. Ami organics IPO grey market price consists of GPM of Rs. 110-150, as reported by various websites. The Ami Organics APO grey market premium shot up to 150% ahead of the official launch.
Ami Organics IPO opening date: September 1, 2021
Ami Organics IPO closing date: September 3, 2021
Ami Organics IPO allotment date: September 8, 2021
Ami Organics IPO refund date: September 9, 2021
Ami Organics IPO listing date: September 14, 2001
(Image: PTI/Unsplash)