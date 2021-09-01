Ami Organics Raises Rs 171 Cr From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO; Reduces Fresh Issue Size

Ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) opening for subscription on Wednesday, speciality chemicals company Ami Organics informed that it has collected Rs 171 crore from anchor investors. The fundraise came a day ahead of its 28,01,485 equity shares opened for subscription. The shares on offer from the chemical company were priced at Rs 610 apiece as it aimed to raise a total of Rs 170.89 crore from anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The company has now secured a large sum from its many anchor investors which include SBI Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Sundaram MF and SBI Mutual Fund. The company on Tuesday also reduced its fresh issue size to Rs 200 crore from Rs 300 crore after raising Rs 100 crore in a pre-IPO placement.

Ami Organics IPO: Things you should know

Ami Organics IPO will be open for bidding between September 1- September 3. The speciality chemicals manufacturer has set a price band at Rs 603-610 per equity share. The investor can bid for a minimum of one lot, which is 24 equity shares. At maximum, retail investors can bid for 13 lots. In the grey market, Ami Organics was listed at Rs 50, which is down from Sunday's GMP of 68. The basis of Ami Organics share allotment is likely to take place on September 8 while listing on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is likely to happen on September 14.

Half of the total issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, while retail investors can bid for 35 per cent. The remaining 15 per cent have been offered for non-institutional investors. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of certain debt and funding working capital requirements of the company, which acquired two manufacturing facilities of Gujarat Organics Limited situated at Ankleshwar and Jaghadia.

Ami Organics is one of India’s leading R&D driven manufacturers of speciality chemicals with varied end usage. According to the company website, the recent acquisition was part of its plan to enhance its fine chemicals portfolio and enter Agrochemical, Cosmetics & Polymer Industry. Besides Ami Organics, initial public offerings of Vijaya Diagnostics, Penna Cement and Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd are likely to be launched in September.

