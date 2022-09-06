After roads turned rivers in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, CEO of Edtech Unicorn upGrad, Arjun Mohan shared a video of him going to work on a tractor amid heavy rain in Bengaluru.

Taking to LinkedIn, Arjun Mohan wrote, “I had to walk 7 km, take a tractor to cross waist-deep water and hitch rides from passing bikers to reach office.

He further informed that the entire area around Bellandur and Outer Ring Road is submerged and apartments are without power and water.

"Quite an adventurous day and looks like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka government have decided to do everything to keep us healthy with all the walking. Bellandur is home to some of the biggest tech brands in the World. Their Indian HQ with the best coders is located here and the area contributes to double-digit % of India’s software exports. It’s also one of the fastest growing clusters for product companies in India," Mohan wrote on LinkedIn.

Torrential rains continued to wreak havoc in Karnataka, disrupting normal lives as people struggle to commute. Overnight rains left India’s IT capital Bengaluru struggling on Tuesday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear.

Chief Minister sanctions Rs 600 cr for relief operations

As several overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundated low-lying areas in Bengaluru, the state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night chaired a meeting with senior ministers and district officials to take stock of the rain and damages caused due to floods across the state and in the capital city.

Notably, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to keep Rs 300 cr for Bengaluru alone to combat the flood situation and to restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools, etc.

CM Bommai shifts blame on Cong for poor governance during its tenure

CM Bommai went on to blame the Congress government for poor administration during its tenure which has today led to a flood-like situation across the city.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rain although, the entire city isn't in trouble. There are two zones, particularly Mahadevapura is in problem--first, it has 69 tanks in that small area and all are overflowing. Secondly, establishments are on the lower level and third encroachments have been done. We have taken it as a challenge. Our officers, engineers, workers & SDRF team are working 24/7. We have cleared a lot of encroachments and we are going to continue to clear them. Secondly, we are putting sluice gates to the tanks. So, that we can manage them better."

CM Bommai further said, "I have instructed all my officers to be available with the control rooms. Wherever there will be an issue, it will be addressed within hours. There are problems hardly at one or two places otherwise rest all the places have been dewatered. The only issue is that continuous rain is not giving us the opportunity to work. This is the result of bad administration done during the Congress government."