Amit Shah Lists Budget Benefits For Rural Population Under New Tax Regime Through PACS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the new Tax regime and emphasised PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) and the benefits that farmers and people living in rural areas would gain.

Further, Amit Shah congratulated and thanked IT Department for its cooperation with the government and said, "Today is a new beginning as SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) centres are getting created for CSC (Common Service Centres), that will enable PACS to avail its facility."

The Union Minister explained the benefits that farmers will receive under PACS and said, "Under the Har Ghar Jal initiative, PACS will be used for the committees that have to be formed, and the storage work that is done at a national level will be taken to Tehsil level, through the help of PACS. So, be it wheat, or rice, there will be no extra cost to transport them to the godown, and later from godown to the consumer."

PACS would play role of friend to banks

Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that PACS would also play the role of friend to banks and they will be combined with 20 different types of tasks, the most crucial being that of giving PACS the position of Common Service Centres so that it is facilitated to be delivered to rural people.

Amit Shah stated that "Petrol pumps will also function through PACS and it would also help in storage. The technique will make PACS viable and jobs will also be created at a major level because of it, of which there is a high that we would like to explore."

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given concessions in the budget to the cooperative sector as producer companies had been incurring huge losses.

Services through CSC to reach smallest areas of India

Highlighting the concept of CSC, Amit Shah said that law-related literacy, E-commerce, services in the election, health services, work related to tickets for bus and air travel, PAN Card, passwords, and a lot more services will reach even the smallest areas of the country with the help of CSC."

The Home Minister also stated that a lot of people will be benefitted since the Centre has computerised PACS. Further, the Minister said that citizens will face no extra burden of tax and considered it to be a 'win-win' situation. Amit Shah added that input services like pesticides including others will also be facilitated through this medium by the government.